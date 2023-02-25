Saliba insists he is committed to winning many titles at Arsenal

As speculations about his future abound, William Saliba has reiterated his desire to stay at Arsenal and win many titles.

The Frenchman only debuted for the Gunners this season, having been on their books since 2019 and has been impressive.

His current deal runs out in 2024 and he remains one man the Gunners want to keep, as he represents a long-term investment.

However, the Frenchman and the club haven’t found an agreement over a contract extension despite having been in talks for some time.

This casts some doubts over his future, but Saliba insists he wants to stay and win titles.

Fabrizio Romano quotes him saying:

“I want to win everything possible here at Arsenal — and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title.

“Since first time fans sang my chant, I’m always happy. I can’t smile in the game because I have to be focused! I love it so much”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been an amazing player for us this season and certainly should remain at the club for the long term.

The defender is one man we can build our team around, so it feels good to hear him say he is here to stay for now.

