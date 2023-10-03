Saliba is expecting Arsenal to have a tough game on his return to France

Our excellent French defender is really looking forward to his first Champions League game in France tonight, and he is well aware that Lens have an excellent home record and had a brilliant season in Ligue 1 in the last campaign, finishing a surprising second in the table, just like the Gunners.

“It is a really good feeling,” he told Arsenal.com. “My second game in the Champions League with Arsenal. I can’t wait to play in France so it is a good feeling.”

Obviously Arsenal are in good form, having stayed unbeaten since the season began, but with our injury situation and expected rotation we cannot expect Lens to be pushovers, but Saliba feels that his side will always be confident, no matter who we play. “We always have confidence,”

“We know it won’t be an easy game. It is a really good team who finished second last season. They didn’t start well but in the last two or three games, they are better so we have to be focused on tomorrow and give our best.

“As always, any game there is another story. We forget the first game. Now the second game will be different, we will try to beat Lens. I know it is going to be not easy but every game we want to win and make a clean sheet.”

We have yet to conceded a goal away from home so far, and if we can do that again, we know we can’t lose, but a nice win will give us a nice lead in the Group despite only playng two games.

Get out there and ddo your very best as usual, mon ami!

Sam P

