Incredibly impressive William Saliba is on his way back to Arsenal – What next?

Saliba’s loan journey comes to an end

William Saliba’s current club Marseille only have one league game left before their season draws curtains.

With the young Frenchman suspended for the last game, Saliba’s third loan journey in as many years has come to an end.

Saying that the 21-year-old’s move to the French side was a success would be an understatement. It’s almost like ‘he came, he saw, and he conquered.’

William Saliba’s latest loan spell came to an end tonight 51 appearances 20 Clean sheets 3 Marseilles player of the month awards Nominated for Ligue 1 young player of the season France senior debut Safe to say his loan served its purpose. pic.twitter.com/0huVVwVKIY — Ben Browning (@BenBrowning3) May 14, 2022

The Arsenal man made an impressive 51 appearances for OM, clocking a whopping 4,585 minutes under his belt. Compared to the Arsenal man who played the most minutes in all competitions, Ben White, at 3,186, those are very good numbers for a 21-year-old.

In fact, not one Arsenal player was on the pitch for more time than the Gunners asset in the Marseille squad.

It’s not just the minutes played metric where he stood out so impressively good, he was also the recipient of three of his club’s Player of the Month awards.

Apart from that, he kept 20 clean sheets in France while also representing his national squad, which is a stellar feat, especially considering his age and the talent that France has in every position of the field.

🚨 William Saliba is in Arsenal’s plans for next season. Reports, @OMLaProvence. pic.twitter.com/JbSpVodQBJ — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 13, 2022

He achievements don’t draw a line there. Saliba has also been nominated for the Young Player of the Season in Ligue 1 and is a strong contender of the five nominees to win that award.

With two years still left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal just cannot afford to lose him at any cost.

Bukayo Saka is one generational talent that everyone has seen flourish at the home of Arsenal Football Club. If given the time and opportunity, Saliba can be the next one in line.

Should Arteta bring him back into the fold?

Yash Bisht

