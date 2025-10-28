Saliba joins Messi and Ronaldo shortlist as 5 Arsenal stars nominated for FIFPRO World 11

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) recently announced their 26-man shortlist for the annual Best XI, and William Saliba was the only Arsenal player to make the list. The central defender has been recognised for his contributions to Arsenal over the past year as he continues to be the cornerstone of the Gunners’ defence.

The French international has also established himself in his country Brazil’s starting XI in recent times, underlining his upward trajectory. The 24-year-old made over 60 appearances for club and country last term, scoring on two occasions along the way.

Saliba among elite company

As reported by FIFPRO, the shortlist was announced on Monday, 27th October, and features some of Europe’s most celebrated footballers. William Saliba is one of seven Premier League players shortlisted and crucially the only Arsenal man to be included.

Some of the big names on the list include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé. Saliba will have to compete with Virgil van Dijk, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Pau Cubarsí for the defensive slots.

The 26 finalists are the players who received the most votes from their peers for their performances between July 2024 and August 2025. To qualify, players must have made at least 30 official appearances during that period. The final World 11 will be announced on 3rd November.

Arsenal Women also well represented

On the women’s side, four Arsenal players received nominations for their outstanding displays during the same time frame. Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo all played pivotal roles in Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League triumph, while helping England lift the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 title. Michelle Agyemang also impressed during that campaign being awarded Young Player of the Tournament, and joins them on the shortlist.

The FIFPRO Women’s World 11, launched in 2005, honours the best eleven female footballers annually. It remains the only global football award entirely decided by players. The final team will consist of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, three forwards and the highest-voted remaining player, excluding goalkeepers.

What do you make of William Saliba’s chances, Gooners? Can he make the World XI?

And what about the Gunner Women who are Euro 2022 and 2025 champions, as well as UEFA Women’s Champions League Winners 2025?

Benjamin Kenneth

