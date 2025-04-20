Saliba makes interesting admission about the team he supported since childhood

William Saliba v Newcastle
William Saliba has been part of Arsenal’s set-up since 2019, having been identified by the club during his time at Saint-Étienne. However, it was not until 2022 that he was able to secure a consistent role within the first team. Since making that breakthrough, the French defender has established himself as one of the most highly regarded centre-backs in world football. Many supporters and analysts consider him among the very best in his age group, with his composure, physical presence and defensive intelligence standing out in a competitive Premier League landscape.

Arsenal remain determined to retain his services for the long term, particularly in light of growing interest from several top clubs across Europe. The club are keen to build their future around a solid defensive core, and Saliba is seen as central to those ambitions.

Saliba for France
Fortunately for the Gunners, Saliba appears equally committed to the project. He has expressed a strong desire to help the team secure silverware and contribute meaningfully to their success at the Emirates Stadium. His dedication on the pitch is matched by a genuine personal connection to the club, which he revealed during an interview on the Aminematue Live YouTube channel.

As cited by Aminematue Live, Saliba shared:

“Before I was for Arsenal.”

When asked, “You have always been for Arsenal?” he responded:
“I have a photo where I was six years old, I have my Arsenal jersey on.”

To the question, “That means you’re living your childhood dream?” Saliba replied:
“Yeah, my childhood dream, yeah, I love it!”

Such comments reveal a lifelong affinity for the club, which may partly explain his desire to remain at Arsenal despite external interest. His childhood support of the team adds an emotional layer to his commitment, making it even more essential that the club secure his future with a renewed contract.

Arsenal must act swiftly to formalise his long-term stay. Given his exceptional talent and potential, any delay in negotiations could invite offers from rival clubs. A new deal would not only reward his performances but also safeguard one of the team’s most valuable assets.

