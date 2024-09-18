Saliba makes sensible comments about Manchester City game

William Saliba has become a key player for Arsenal over the past two seasons as the Gunners challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Arsenal has been in great form during this period, but they have fallen short of winning the league because Manchester City has been the stronger side, with more experience. City has now won four consecutive league titles, setting a new record.

This weekend, Arsenal and City will face off in a crucial match, and many believe that Arsenal must win to boost their chances of becoming Premier League champions next summer.

While fans often focus on the rivalry between the two clubs and the outcomes of their head-to-head matches, Saliba believes Arsenal cannot focus solely on Manchester City if they want to win the title.

The defender told Fox Sports:

“Of course, we want to compete against Manchester City as we have done [in] the last two seasons but we know we have to do more.

“As I said, we have to compete against City but we also have to do it against the other teams because it’s not just against City.

“If you win against them but not against others it doesn’t mean anything. So, of course we want to win this weekend and we will give everything to win but it’s not the end on Sunday,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is our biggest rival, but they are not the only team stopping us from winning the league, so we must focus on winning every game.

