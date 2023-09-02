Saliba names Newcastle striker as third best in the Premier League

Arsenal defender William Saliba has named Alexander Isak as one of the top three strikers in the Premier League, despite not having faced the Swedish forward. Isak has emerged as a standout player for the current Newcastle team, which is set to participate in the Champions League this season.

Since joining Newcastle, Isak has consistently displayed excellent form and has impressed with his performances in each game he plays. He is in contention for a starting spot alongside Callum Wilson but appears to have the advantage due to his consistent and high-quality displays, which make him a formidable opponent for defenders.

Saliba’s recognition of Isak’s talent underscores the impact the Swedish striker has made in the Premier League, even though he has yet to face off against certain opponents like Saliba but the Arsenal star rates the ex-Borussia Dortmund player highly.

He tells Sky Sports:

“I would probably say Haaland and then Rashford second and then Isak, I never played against him but I saw him and he is so good as well.

“Isak, I never played against him, but what I saw was really good.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League at the moment and continues to deliver top performances when he plays.

The Swede is physical and fast at the same time, making him tough to defend against, but we expect Saliba to thrive against him when they meet.

