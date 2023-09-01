Saliba names three best ever Premier League centre-backs

Arsenal star William Saliba has named the three defenders he considers the best in Premier League history.

The Frenchman is working towards writing his name in the competition’s history books as one of the most influential players in his role in England.

Since his full debut last season, Saliba has made Arsenal better and he is now one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates.

However, before him, there have been great defenders in the competition and the Frenchman acknowledges that.

Speaking about the best three defenders in the history of the Premier League, he tells Sky Sports, as quoted by Sport Bible:

“I watch clips of all three on YouTube, sometimes to learn.

“They are all good and it was hard to make a choice but I will probably start with Kompany, then Ferdinand and Terry third.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba knows there have been better defenders than him in history, but we expect his name to be mentioned someday in the future when he retires or leaves Arsenal because he is already developing a good legacy.

Saliba will be a massive player for us this season and hopefully, we will win at least one major trophy together.