Saliba or Gabriel – who is the cornerstone of the Arsenal defence?

When William Saliba finally made his long-awaited Arsenal debut in 2022, the Frenchman became an instant hit. Initially signed in the summer of 2019, the former Saint-Étienne defender had endured a long and bumpy road before establishing himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta’s backline.

Since that memorable debut against Crystal Palace, Saliba has formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhães at the heart of the defence. For a long time, he was considered the poster boy of Arteta’s backline – the calm, composed figure whose mix of pace, power and technical assurance defined Arsenal’s rise.

In his debut campaign, Saliba played a starring role in the title race, and his absence for the final ten games of the 2022-23 season is still widely viewed as one of the key reasons Arsenal fell just short.

Gabriel’s rise to dominance

Fast forward to today, and although Saliba remains the only Arsenal player shortlisted for the FIFPRO World 11, Gabriel has arguably taken centre stage this season. The Brazilian has earned widespread praise for his leadership, consistency and all-round influence at both ends of the pitch.

Jamie Carragher even described him as “the most influential player in the Premier League,” underlining his growing stature within this Arsenal side. Gabriel has eliminated the errors that once defined his early days in North London, while his aerial dominance continues to shine. No Premier League defender has scored more goals than the big Brazilian, who now boasts 22 — and he has already contributed four goals or assists this season alone.

The perfect partnership

While Gabriel may have stolen the spotlight, Saliba has been just as impressive in maintaining Arsenal’s defensive balance. His composure and reading of the game remain world class. It is their contrasting styles – Saliba’s elegance and Gabriel’s aggression – that make the partnership so effective.

We’ve seen Cristhian Mosquera step in for Saliba without much disruption, but could the same be said if Gabriel were missing? Hopefully summer-signing Piero Hincapie can fill Gabriel’s boots. It’s a question worth pondering, and one that highlights just how vital both players are to Arsenal’s structure.

Whichever way you look at it, Arsenal are the real winners. Their defensive partnership has provided the solid foundation for everything Arteta’s side continues to build upon.

Who do you think is the cornerstone of Arsenal’s defence – Saliba or Gabriel? Let us know, Gooners!

Benjamin Kenneth

