Saliba out of Olympics squad – Should he stay with Arsenal?

Saliba pulls out of France’s Olympics squad
William Saliba has pulled his name out of the French Olympic games squad. The 20-year-old was due to head to Tokyo this month with the likes of Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, Tigres’ Florian Thauvin and co.
It is still unknown as to whether Arsenal blocked the move or he did not have any plans to go or any other reason, but in a statement this afternoon, the French Football Federation said, “Following the refusal of several clubs to release their players initially selected with the French Olympic football team, coach Sylvain Ripoll has unveiled a list with eleven new players.”
🚨 William Saliba will NOT be going to The Olympics. A new list has been released today by the French Federation. pic.twitter.com/CuZ0JzTSn3
— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 2, 2021
That comes as a huge boost for the young Frenchman, if he stays at Arsenal from here on. Mikel Arteta and his staff can have an even closer look at the highly coveted defender.
However, reports have already emerged that Arsenal would look to loan him out for another season to continue his development. Whether there is any concrete base on such reports is still to be known.
Saliba’s agent met Arsenal’s technical director Edu this week to discuss the future of his client. It is within the realms of imagination that those talks laid the foundation of Saliba not going to Tokyo.
Selling the former St. Etienne man would be very frustrating for fans, as he has not been handed a single opportunity by the club since his big money move in 2019.
https://twitter.com/ChrisWheatley_/status/1399399743265120257
Since he started his career in the men’s game in 2018/19, there has not been a single campaign where the young defender has looked out of his depths.
He’s had three impressive seasons at Ligue 1, and many believe now it’s time to hand him minutes at the Emirates Stadium. If the Gunners are hell-bent on loaning him out, spending another season in France does not look ideal.
Rather, he should be make a temporary move to an English Premier League side so that Arsenal, as well as the supporters, can have a better look at their prodigal defender in arguably one of the best leagues in the world.
The 20-year-old has already rejected a possible loan switch to Rennes,’ which partially proves that the Frenchman has ruled out the possibility of moving to France again.
Rejecting Rennes’ advances and now pulling out of the Olympic squad. It feels like the stars are gradually aligning in a way that Arsenal fans would have wanted.
Somebody gotta be left out to make way for a FAT TWO YEAR CONTRACT SEEKING SERGIO RAMOS to be paired with “THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WITH ARSENAL” WILLIAN.
Bon voyage, Saliba. See ya next season.
COYG!!!
Lol so funny that every poster ignores the update that Saliba waited out for Rennes last season while Rennes pursued Rugani silently, hence Saliba’s removal from the premier League and Europa League squad. But no, Arteta is to blame for even the sun rising.😂😂😂😂😂
I was about to bring this up. Last season we all thought it was the club’s indecisiveness that left him out, but turns out he caused it himself by insisting he’s waiting to sign for Rennes. Rejected every other offer, and Rennes went for another defender. This is why he has rejected Rennes this summer, because of what they did to him last season.
Everything is out there on the GFFN news site. No other news site comes close to L’Equipe and GFFN.
Yet fans keep pretending it’s the club moving him around.
Let’s get the facts right.
His first loan was outlet based on an agreement we had to sign him. Has nothing to do with this regime.
His second loan was what he wanted and decided Arsenal but decided to wait for the wrong club while time passes.
His third loan now is reportedly all down to Arteta’s decision.
Fans will blame Arteta if another staff of Arsenal were to get the covid virus. Everything is Terta and Edu’s fault
Well it is their fault Eddie as they are in charge of day to day running of the club ,if rumours are true that he’s going out on loan again then it’s obvious that Arteta as a problem with the lad ,how on earth can he not find a squad place for him this season is beyond me ,he’s been getting rave reviews for the last 3 seasons and here we are trying to sign Ben white for 50 million.
Arteta is payed to manage the players maybe he should start doing just that and maybe just maybe we will do better than 8th position this season .
Dan I do want to see Saliba play also. I want to see what the hyoe I all about, and I want to see it in the EPL.
It’s baffling why he needs to go on another loan, Arteta has to give a good reason for this third one. What I’ve been saying is why are folks blaming Arteta for Saliba going out on loan twice before?
Personally I don’t get why Saliba prefers french clubs when he could just accept one of the clubs in England and just convince the full squad and even English media, thereby making things hard for Arteta. I find this whole debacle, Arteta’s decisions and Saliba’s decision baffling though, but I don’t know what they discussed so I’m just watching as it unfolds
Agree Dan, there absolutely no reason at all that Saliba hasn’t played for Arsenal at all before now or next season. He is young and very experienced, he is rated very very highly, he was the dominant defender in the partnership with Fofanna and he has played a season in the prem for a team better than ours. Poor poor treatment and cant be defended.
Rennes on a season-long loan, as he wasn’t part of the plans, not his fault they screwed him over. Surely you have a say in where you go on loan??
No. No. BABA you got it wrong. Arteta will be blamed for the sun setting on Arsenal and the future players that he brush with.
Does it mean Saliba refused Marseille loan and chose to stay at Arsenal?
Saliba might not have Bonucci’s, Luiz’s and White’s long passing skills, but I believe Arteta and the coaches can train him to reach that level
Always coming up with half cock stories and articles Yash. You are aware he rejected Rennes because of how he was treated last season right? You left that part out on purpose or you had no idea?
It’s on the GFFN site
Its going to be a full season loan somewhere
Arteta has said it again and again,that Saliba needs a full season,uninterupted,on loan.If he had accepted to go to the Olympics,that would have hampered the chance of having a full season of games.
I beleive thats the plan
I guess this will be his ‘transitional year’ then…. again