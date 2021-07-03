Saliba out of Olympics squad – Should he stay with Arsenal?

Saliba pulls out of France’s Olympics squad

William Saliba has pulled his name out of the French Olympic games squad. The 20-year-old was due to head to Tokyo this month with the likes of Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, Tigres’ Florian Thauvin and co.

It is still unknown as to whether Arsenal blocked the move or he did not have any plans to go or any other reason, but in a statement this afternoon, the French Football Federation said, “Following the refusal of several clubs to release their players initially selected with the French Olympic football team, coach Sylvain Ripoll has unveiled a list with eleven new players.”

That comes as a huge boost for the young Frenchman, if he stays at Arsenal from here on. Mikel Arteta and his staff can have an even closer look at the highly coveted defender.

However, reports have already emerged that Arsenal would look to loan him out for another season to continue his development. Whether there is any concrete base on such reports is still to be known.

Saliba’s agent met Arsenal’s technical director Edu this week to discuss the future of his client. It is within the realms of imagination that those talks laid the foundation of Saliba not going to Tokyo.

Selling the former St. Etienne man would be very frustrating for fans, as he has not been handed a single opportunity by the club since his big money move in 2019.

Since he started his career in the men’s game in 2018/19, there has not been a single campaign where the young defender has looked out of his depths.

He’s had three impressive seasons at Ligue 1, and many believe now it’s time to hand him minutes at the Emirates Stadium. If the Gunners are hell-bent on loaning him out, spending another season in France does not look ideal.

Rather, he should be make a temporary move to an English Premier League side so that Arsenal, as well as the supporters, can have a better look at their prodigal defender in arguably one of the best leagues in the world.

The 20-year-old has already rejected a possible loan switch to Rennes,’ which partially proves that the Frenchman has ruled out the possibility of moving to France again.

Rejecting Rennes’ advances and now pulling out of the Olympic squad. It feels like the stars are gradually aligning in a way that Arsenal fans would have wanted.

