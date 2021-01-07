Saliba proves Arteta right with his horrific Nice debut

Mikel Arteta maintained that William Saliba wasn’t ready for first-team action, and the Frenchman may have proved him right after his horrific first start for Nice, as reported by the Sun.

The Gunners allowed the teenage defender to join the French side just a few days ago as he asked to leave so that he can see more action.

He was thrown into Nice’s first game since signing him in their match against Brest.

One of the reasons speculated to be why he hasn’t played for Arsenal is his tendency to rush into tackles and that is probably true.

At the start of the game, the defender was put under pressure and he earned a yellow card for a foul he committed after he had made a heavy touch on the ball.

His team would go on to concede twice before the halftime break.

He wasn’t at fault for both goals, but he would have wished that they never got in with him at the back.

He played the whole game, and it ended in a 2-0 loss for Nice who only recently fired Patrick Vieira for a run of poor results.

Arteta will feel justified somewhat and hope that Saliba will get better before returning to Arsenal.