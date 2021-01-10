Saliba puts in Man of The Match display in his second Nice game

William Saliba recovered from a poor first game against Brest to win the Man of the Match as Nice played out a 1-1 draw against Metz.
Saliba didn’t play senior competitive football at Arsenal in the first half of this season, but he was put straight into the action in Nice’s first game after signing for them on loan.
The match ended in a 2-0 loss against Brest with Saliba earning a yellow card in the 12th minute.
However, he played better in the game against Metz, impressing as the middleman in a back three.
Nice were on their way to a win after opening the scoring very early in the game. However, John Boye equalized for their opponents in the second half of the match.
Saliba was in fine form throughout even though Sun Sports claim that he was culpable for the equalising goal as he lost his man too easily.
He recovered well from that error to make an important block which denied Thierry Ambrose a goal that would have been the winner for Metz.
His performance will have earned him the right to play in the club’s next game against Bordeaux.
If he continues getting better, then he can be confident of breaking into the Arsenal first-team when he returns.
And yet some thinks he’s not ready 🤣🤣🤣.
But yet he wasn’t deemed ready for Europa league. Clearly a mistake on our club’s part, and hopefully Arteta gets onboard.
Gabriel and Saliba can anchor us for the next decade. Hopefully club wakes up and gives him a chance next year.
I note with interest that, despite all the other reports, Martin is still saying he had a poor first game!!!
Well, MOTM award for this game, I believe, has got everyone on the club’s back again.
One thing seems certain, at least we should get our money back if MA decides to let him go.
Saliba had a very good first game and now motm for his second game but I think our established centre backs now are Mari and Holding.
I wish they loaned him to an EPL team instead or even to a lower division.