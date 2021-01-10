Saliba puts in Man of The Match display in his second Nice game

William Saliba recovered from a poor first game against Brest to win the Man of the Match as Nice played out a 1-1 draw against Metz.

Saliba didn’t play senior competitive football at Arsenal in the first half of this season, but he was put straight into the action in Nice’s first game after signing for them on loan.

The match ended in a 2-0 loss against Brest with Saliba earning a yellow card in the 12th minute.

However, he played better in the game against Metz, impressing as the middleman in a back three.

Nice were on their way to a win after opening the scoring very early in the game. However, John Boye equalized for their opponents in the second half of the match.

Saliba was in fine form throughout even though Sun Sports claim that he was culpable for the equalising goal as he lost his man too easily.

He recovered well from that error to make an important block which denied Thierry Ambrose a goal that would have been the winner for Metz.

His performance will have earned him the right to play in the club’s next game against Bordeaux.

If he continues getting better, then he can be confident of breaking into the Arsenal first-team when he returns.