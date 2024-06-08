Saliba rates himself among the top three Premier League defenders

William Saliba has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and the Frenchman recognises his highly-rated status.
Saliba has been with Arsenal since 2019, but it wasn’t until 2022 that he earned Mikel Arteta’s full trust.
The Spaniard had sent Saliba out on loan on at least two occasions before finally integrating him into the first team.
When Saliba debuted for Arsenal in the 2022/2023 season, his impact was immediate, effectively turning Arsenal into title challengers.
The Frenchman’s injury towards the end of the 2022/2023 season is widely regarded as a key reason why the Gunners missed out on winning the Premier League.
In the following campaign, Saliba continued to improve and helped Arsenal challenge for the title once again. He now sees himself as one of the top three defenders in the league.
He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:
“I think I am in the top three [defenders in the league].
“We finished with the best defence. I watch a lot of matches. I am a very humble person but last season, just like this season, I am in the top three defenders.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
There is little doubt that Saliba is now one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he is probably truly among the top three.
