Saliba responds to rumours about his future as Real Madrid circles

Real Madrid’s reported interest in William Saliba is a situation that should concern Arsenal, as the Frenchman has emerged as one of Europe’s top defenders since 2022. Saliba has been crucial to Arsenal’s defensive solidity, and his development under Mikel Arteta has been exceptional. While his contract runs until 2027, Real Madrid’s ability to lure players with their prestige and trophy-laden history makes them a formidable suitor.
Madrid’s potential pursuit of Saliba highlights the need for Arsenal to secure assurances about his long-term commitment. The French international has been pivotal in Arsenal’s resurgence, and losing him would be a significant blow. Saliba, however, seems content at the Emirates, expressing his happiness and sense of belonging to the club.
Speaking to Mirror Football, Saliba said: “Yeah of course, I feel at home. I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything – the players, the staff, and the fans. I feel at home so of course, why not?” His comments provide a measure of reassurance to Arsenal fans, suggesting he is focused on his current role in London.
Despite the interest from Madrid, Arsenal remains hopeful that Saliba will stay for the long term. The defender’s happiness and commitment to the team, combined with Arsenal’s ambition to challenge for major honours, could be enough to fend off interest from the Spanish giants.
Still, the club must be proactive in ensuring Saliba feels valued and integral to their future plans. Maintaining a player of his calibre is vital not just for on-field performance but also for the signal it sends about Arsenal’s intentions to remain a force in European football. Saliba’s importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated, and keeping him should be a top priority.
If we fail to win the UCL or the EPL (which is slipping away each match) he’ll be gone to RM where he will win tons of medals and fat pay cheques. With Mikel we have nothing to fear, we can always turn to the next Chelsea discard, give him a season to settle in then turn to the next discard. Saka to City/Liverpool and Saliba to RM in all probabilities while we applaud Mikel for another “strong” season.
I would say even if we win something soon he will be off in the next 2 years .
When it comes to the likes of RM and Barca trying to poach our players, I always think about the likes of Hleb, Petit, Henry, Anelka etc who all say that they made a mistake when leaving the club.
I’m sure Saliba and Gabriel will become as legendary as Adams and Bould or Campbell and Toure in the next few years.
The key to keeping them is winning trophies and it remains to be seen if that will happen – meanwhile the Emirate crowd will make them both feel like their in heaven on earth, destined to become legends!!
Yip, I think if we don’t win anything significant this season, he will give himself one more season. Then, if nothing happens, he will be off.
Dealing with contract renewals and trying to win trophies is hard. That’s why this season is so significant as all players are tied down, next season not so much the same.