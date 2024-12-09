Saliba responds to rumours about his future as Real Madrid circles

Real Madrid’s reported interest in William Saliba is a situation that should concern Arsenal, as the Frenchman has emerged as one of Europe’s top defenders since 2022. Saliba has been crucial to Arsenal’s defensive solidity, and his development under Mikel Arteta has been exceptional. While his contract runs until 2027, Real Madrid’s ability to lure players with their prestige and trophy-laden history makes them a formidable suitor.

Madrid’s potential pursuit of Saliba highlights the need for Arsenal to secure assurances about his long-term commitment. The French international has been pivotal in Arsenal’s resurgence, and losing him would be a significant blow. Saliba, however, seems content at the Emirates, expressing his happiness and sense of belonging to the club.

Speaking to Mirror Football, Saliba said: “Yeah of course, I feel at home. I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything – the players, the staff, and the fans. I feel at home so of course, why not?” His comments provide a measure of reassurance to Arsenal fans, suggesting he is focused on his current role in London.

Despite the interest from Madrid, Arsenal remains hopeful that Saliba will stay for the long term. The defender’s happiness and commitment to the team, combined with Arsenal’s ambition to challenge for major honours, could be enough to fend off interest from the Spanish giants.

Still, the club must be proactive in ensuring Saliba feels valued and integral to their future plans. Maintaining a player of his calibre is vital not just for on-field performance but also for the signal it sends about Arsenal’s intentions to remain a force in European football. Saliba’s importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated, and keeping him should be a top priority.