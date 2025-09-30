Saliba reveals one reason he is not happy after penning Arsenal deal

William Saliba has confirmed his commitment to Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2030. While this development is celebrated by supporters as a major step forward for the team’s future, the defender has admitted that he is not completely satisfied despite securing his future at the Emirates Stadium.

For months, speculation surrounded his situation, with several reports linking him to a potential move to Real Madrid. The Spanish club had closely monitored his progress, considering him a player capable of becoming central to their defensive set-up. Ultimately, however, he chose to remain in north London and continue his career with the Gunners.

Ambition Beyond the Contract

Although the new deal represents a vote of confidence in Arsenal’s project, Saliba has stressed that signing a contract is not the end goal. Instead, he has emphasised that success on the pitch remains his priority. Speaking about his feelings after putting pen to paper, he admitted that satisfaction would only come with silverware.

As quoted by Metro, he stated, “I’m happy now, but not 100% happy because we have to do more. We have to win titles, because it’s what we want, what the club wants.”

His words underline a determined mentality, showing that while financial stability and long-term security are important, his ambitions are measured by what can be achieved collectively with the team. This sentiment will resonate strongly with Arsenal fans who continue to hope for further domestic and European triumphs in the years to come.

Setting Standards for the Future

The French defender’s approach reflects his growing reputation as one of the most reliable figures in world football. His insistence on striving for titles highlights a professional standard that goes beyond personal success. For Arsenal, retaining a player of his calibre while also recognising his hunger for greater accomplishments is a crucial combination.

Supporters will take encouragement not only from the fact that he has committed his best years to the club but also from his clear intention to push the team to higher levels. His mindset demonstrates leadership qualities that could play an essential role in guiding Arsenal through future challenges.

Saliba’s willingness to aim higher, even after securing a contract extension, illustrates the ambition needed to compete at the top level. It is this desire for excellence that makes him a key figure in Arsenal’s ambitions for the coming seasons.

