Saliba reveals the funniest guy at Arsenal

Arsenal defender William Saliba has given a small insight into the Gunners’ dressing room at the Emirates and reveals who the funniest player at the club is.

Mikel Arteta has rebuilt the culture of Arsenal and it is now much more like a family as the players help each other on and off the pitch.

Saliba had to wait for his turn, but he has been a key player for the club this term and continues to play every week that there is a game for Arsenal.

The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Bukayo Saka have also done well for Arteta’s side, but who is the funniest player at the club?

Saliba tells Stadium Astro: “[Rob] Holding is very funny, Ben White is funny as well.

“[But] Zinchenko is the best for me, the most funny. So funny, he’s crazy. We have a lot of different types of guys in the dressing room, it’s always good.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba’s comments show the togetherness in the Arsenal dressing room, which has translated into the pitch in their many matches.

Credit must go to Arteta for transforming the careers of these players and making Arsenal a great club to play for again.

The former midfielder is just getting started and most of his players are young, so we can expect sustainable success.

