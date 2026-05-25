Saliba reveals when he began to believe Arsenal would be EPL champions

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Easy to say that now. The moment that we all thought it was possible was the Bournemouth game, even before that game, most people were saying that could be the game that decides it and it was. Things were slipping away and we needed a boost. City gave us it twice. THEY BOTTLED IT!!!!!!!