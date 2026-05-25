Saliba reveals when he began to believe Arsenal would be EPL champions

Arsenal’s Premier League triumph has been described as a landmark achievement in their recent history, with defender William Saliba playing a central role in their long-awaited success. The French international has become a key figure in the squad as the club finally ended a 22-year wait for the league crown.

There was still pressure throughout the season, with the risk of finishing second for a fourth consecutive year if results had not gone their way. However, the Gunners maintained consistency and produced strong performances at crucial stages to secure the title.

Saliba’s Turning Point in the Title Race

As quoted by Football365, Saliba said:

“I started to feel we could do it in March.

“After the game against Everton, it was clear to me that we would win the league.

“It was a hard game, and we knew that we would not play in the Premier League until after the international break, so that win was so important.”

“It was a tough game, and afterwards, City dropped points against West Ham, so it was a good day for us.

“When we came back from the national team, it was a bit hard. But we kept going, we believed in ourselves, even after the loss against City. And now we are champions.”

Saliba’s remarks underline how key moments in the season helped shape Arsenal’s growing belief that the title was within reach. The victory over Everton, combined with results elsewhere, strengthened confidence within the squad during a decisive stage of the campaign.

His reflections also highlight the emotional and physical challenges faced after the international break, when maintaining momentum became essential in a tightly contested title race.

Momentum and Belief in Arsenal’s Squad

Saliba’s reflection highlights the moment belief shifted within the squad, particularly after key results that strengthened their position in the title race.

The defender’s comments underline the importance of consistency and resilience, as Arsenal managed to maintain focus despite setbacks and pressure from rivals throughout the campaign.

This sense of conviction ultimately helped the team deliver a historic season and secure the Premier League title, marking a major milestone in their development under Mikel Arteta.