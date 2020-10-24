Saliba reveals who helps him the most since his Emirates move

William Saliba has revealed to Ian Wright that it has been great to have French-speaking players at Arsenal as he struggles to learn how to speak English.

The teenager joined Arsenal from Saint Etienne last summer but he remained at the French side on loan for the rest of last season.

He has now joined up with the Arsenal team, but language can be a barrier for new players in a new country.

The 19-year-old has now revealed that it has been helpful to have the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club as they help him with his integration into the side.

Saliba said in an Adidas interview with Wright: ‘Yes it’s very good because I don’t speak good English at the moment.

‘When I don’t understand something, Auba, Laca and the coach help me.’

The teenager added: ‘It is a big dream [to play for Arsenal]. It was a big dream becoming a reality for me.

‘[Mikel Arteta] is very positive. Sometimes he would send me a message when I was at Saint-Etienne. So it’s good.’

Saliba has been unable to make his debut for the club so far despite joining the team as a highly regarded centre-back.

There were suggestions that he will leave on loan, but he has remained and he will hope to get his chance soon.