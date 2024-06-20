Saliba reveals why he is ignoring his Arsenal teammates at Euro 2024

William Saliba, currently playing for France at Euro 2024, is one of several Arsenal players representing their countries.

The defender is competing fiercely to secure a starting position for Les Bleus amidst strong competition.

Saliba understands the dedication required to maintain his place in the team and aims to avoid distractions.

While aware that some of his Arsenal teammates are also at Euro 2024 with their respective national teams, he mentions they haven’t been in regular contact.

He plans to catch up with them after the tournament, prioritising his focus on performing well in the international competition for now.

He revealed this in an interview, which The Sun quotes him saying:

“I haven’t spoken to anyone from Arsenal. I will leave them be for the tournament.

“The coach is on vacation, you have to leave him alone. I already see my teammates enough during the season!

“My France teammates are giving me enough support.”

Saliba is playing for one of the favourites to win the Euros, and he knows they have to be at their best to emerge as champions of the continent, so we understand his commitment.

