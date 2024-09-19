Saliba reveals why he is not yet the best defender in the world

William Saliba is generally considered one of the best defenders in England, and the Frenchman has the potential to be the best defender in the world one day.

Several other defenders are regarded as more accomplished than him, but they are probably not better because of their individual qualities.

Since Saliba got his chance in the Arsenal defence, the Frenchman fixed the lapses that spot has had for a long time.

He has been one of the reasons why Arsenal has challenged for the Premier League title in back-to-back seasons, and with him, the clubs’ performances will continue improving.

However, what can he do to be considered the best defender in the world? Saliba is aware of the next step and said to Fox Sport:

‘I’m perhaps on my way to becoming the best defender in the world.

‘I have been on the right track for both seasons, mainly last season.

‘I think I’m one of the best at the moment, but to say that I have to win some titles. I think that’s what I’m missing right now.

‘If you win titles, you’re good and if you don’t, you can’t say you’re the best.

‘That’s what I believe. I’m one of the best in the world.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the best defenders in the world and he knows what he needs to do to become the overall best. Hopefully, he wins those trophies as our player.

