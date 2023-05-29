Saliba sends a message to Arsenal’s fans after the final game of the season

William Saliba has become a firm crowd favourite at the Emirates as the defender delivered top performances in his first full season at the club, and Arsenal is now looking to keep him for the long term.

Saliba has been on their books since 2019, but he is just getting the chance to prove his worth and show what they have missed.

There is a belief among some fans that had William Saliba not sustained an injury in the final weeks of the season, Arsenal could have potentially clinched the Premier League title instead of Manchester City. Such was the impact the young defender had during his debut season at the Emirates Stadium.

In their last game of the season, the home supporters expressed their appreciation for Saliba by chanting his name as the players acknowledged the crowd at the Emirates. This gesture demonstrated the fans’ admiration for him, and he was delighted by the reception. The Frenchman shared a video of the chant on his Instagram story, accompanied by the words “Thank you” and a love emoji.

As Arsenal continues to engage in discussions with Saliba’s representatives, supporters of the club will be hopeful that this response indicates a potential inclination for the player to sign a new contract.

Saliba is easily one of our best players in this campaign and we must sort out his future as soon as we can because it would be ridiculous to lose such a big talent.

