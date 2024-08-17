Saliba sets new record after Arsenal’s win against Wolves

William Saliba set a new record for the number of wins by an Arsenal player after the Gunners’ victory over Wolves this weekend.

The Frenchman has been a consistent presence in the Arsenal team since he made his debut in the 2022/2023 season. Arsenal signed him three summers earlier, and after several loan spells, he established himself in the first team.

Since then, Saliba has been a key member of the Gunners’ squad and has proven his worth. At just 23 years old, he has etched his name into the history books at the Emirates as the Arsenal player with the fewest games needed to reach 50 wins.

The win against Wolves was Saliba’s 50th victory in just 66 Premier League appearances. According to Fabrizio Romano, he has now surpassed Nacho Monreal as the player to achieve 50 league wins in the fewest matches, and he has kept 30 clean sheets in those games.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a rock at the back for us, and he deserves a lot of credit for these wins even though he is not a striker.

When he plays, Arsenal’s chance of winning with a clean sheet improves dramatically.

This is just the start of the term, and we expect him to earn more records as the season continues.

ADMIN COMMENT

