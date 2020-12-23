Saliba to hold showdown talks with Arteta over his future

L’Equipe says that William Saliba will hold talks with Mikel Arteta over his future in the coming days.

The Frenchman was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019 aged just 18 and Arsenal allowed him to remain at Saint Etienne for the whole of last season.

He returned to Arsenal for the start of this campaign and he had been tipped to walk straight into the Arsenal starting XI.

The Gunners also signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in the last transfer window, and fans had hoped that both players would come in and form a solid partnership at the back.

While Gabriel has been able to break into the Arsenal first-team immediately, Saliba has only seen action with the Arsenal youth teams.

The Frenchman wasn’t even registered for the Europa League this season and he now looks set to leave the club, albeit temporarily.

The report says that his representatives will meet with Arteta and look to get him out of the Emirates temporarily.

With the transfer window reopening next month, Arsenal has to decide whether to make him available for loan.

The Sun says that Saint Etienne is expected to return for him after they failed to sign him before the close of the last window.