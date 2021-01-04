Saliba transfer to trigger exodus of Arsenal defenders

William Saliba has joined French side Nice on loan after a very frustrating start to his time as a Gunner.

The youngster had expected to start playing for the Gunners when he finally joined them for this season. However, Mikel Arteta has deemed him not prepared enough for the Premier League.

His move will probably not be the only outgoing from the club this month and the Star reckons that it is the start of the club’s clearance sale of their defenders between now and the summer.

Arsenal had one of the poorest defences previous to this season, and Arteta has managed to get them to improve a little.

The Gunners have landed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari within the last year, their fine performances mean that the likes of Shkodran Mustafi are unwanted players at the club right now.

After Saliba, the Gunners hope to offload Sokratis, Mustafi, David Luiz and Calum Chambers.

Sokratis, Mustafi and Chambers can leave this month, while Luiz’s contract is very unlikely to be extended.

The only worry would be if Arsenal does manage to offload all these defenders that they fail to bring in adequate replacements, it is not as if they have done a brilliant job with defenders in the transfer windows over the last few years, is it?