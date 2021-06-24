Saliba videos shows Arteta that he will definitely be ready for Arsenal’s pre-season

Last summer’s arrival at Arsenal of William Saliba after his year’s loan back at St Etienne was fraught with misinformation and conflicting reports about whether the young defender was ready to play for Arsenal or not.
There was some acrimony when Mikel Arteta didn’t include the then 19 year-old in his official League squad, despite failing to find a loan position for him before the end of the transfer window, and Saliba was left to rot in the reserves until he went on loan to Nice in January.
At his unveiling at Nice in January, Saliba told the media: “My first six months were difficult, because I was coming from six months where I wasn’t able to train because I was at home and couldn’t train outside, couldn’t play,”
“I arrived there as they were finishing the league season, so I was training alone. As soon as they came back from holidays, we quickly had the first friendly matches where I lacked rhythm and was a bit insufficient physically.
“The coach immediately told me that I was not ready. I would have at least liked to have a chance to rediscover my rhythm. But this is football, it’s like that.”
Well, this time around the 20 year-old is giving Arteta no room for excuses as some videos of him already back in training and preparing for the new season have surfaced on Twitter.
No days off from Saliba 💪🏾. Working hard to be ready for preseason so he can play for Arsenal
— . (@DocAFC_) June 23, 2021
He's looking sharp pic.twitter.com/OTo1BPgWhm
— . (@DocAFC_) June 23, 2021
So, now the ball is back in Arteta’s court and surely must be in Arsenal’s best interests to see what Saliba can do in pre-season before considering any loans or sale before the new season.
He certainly looks strong, fit and raring to go. Let us see how the saga unfolds this summer before we decide whether Saliba is an expensive mistake or a shrewd bit of business by Arsenal..
Great effort, which is hopefully not just for social media and hyping up his popularity. Unfortunately, I’m afraid Arteta is a bit conservative in selecting CBs, like Wenger
Arteta might choose more experienced CBs again, which is why we keep hearing about Ben White. That rumor makes me worried about Saliba and Chambers
How is Ben White more experienced then Saliba? They both are young and can hardly be called experienced. Also Wenger was not conservative in selecting CBs, stop comparing a below avg manager to world class manager. People forget so quickly Kolo and Campbell plus Kos as well.
At 23 and with only one full season in the EPL , Ben White can hardly be described as experienced.Although he is quick and adaptable , at only 6 ft he does not have the physical presence of Saliba nor Mavroponas.While I like him as a player, we have more pressing priorities than signing yet another centre back.
Totally right. Seems ludicrous to me
I think Ben White, if we get him, will play DM. He’s very quick, very mobile and great on the ball but not tall for a CB. What do you think GAI?
That’s the thing Declan.
5 in 1 so to speak (Arsenal love a buy like that).
I think the possibility of playing White in a number of positions is coming into play here.
White could play;
R/B
RCB in a 4
RCB in a 3
Central CB in a 3
DM (not so sure).
Saliba could potentially line up WITH White in more than one of the above options.
We all know how M A likes to change things game on game, given the opposition.
And he will challenge players to test themselves out of position if needs be.
I do hope we see Saliba at the club and featuring next season.
But what of Holding ?
For me one to move on – but what do we read into the new contract awarded ?
I hope he succeeds at Arsenal, he is very talented and has the right physical attributes for EPL. Him, Gabi, Tierney and a new young RB will give us a stable and exciting back 4 after a long time. I just want to see Saliba and Gabi play together and form a partnership strong defensive partnership.
Arteta is an absolute clown, riding a wave of ego.
My instincts tell me – amid a web of contradictory rumours about SALIBAS short term future- that MA will indeed use and cherish him this coming season.
My reason tells me that a great deal of unpleasant, vindictive and far too pre- judgemental posts have foolishly condemned MA for not using him last season, when NONE of those fans can possibly have known the full position, as only club insiders will have known.