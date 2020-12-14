Saliba wants England stay if he leaves Arsenal on loan next month

The Athletic reckons that Willian Saliba would prefer to remain in England when he leaves Arsenal on loan in the next transfer window.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in the summer after his season-long loan deal at Saint Etienne last season.

He was expected to become a key member of the club’s first team and to form a central defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes.

While Gabriel has hit the ground running, Saliba is yet to play for the Gunners.

He wasn’t even registered for their Europa League campaign, something that Mikel Arteta regrets.

He is now set to leave the club on loan when the transfer window reopens next month.

One team that has been keen to land him is Saint Etienne. They tried to sign him in the last transfer window but the move fell through and they are expected to try again.

However, the report says he would rather go on loan at an English team as he looks to adapt to football in the country.

Several English teams were linked with a move for him in the last transfer window, but Arsenal didn’t allow him to leave.

No English team was named in the report, but the club can expect some to come forward when the transfer window reopens.