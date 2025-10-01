Saliba wants to be remembered as a legend at Arsenal

William Saliba has underlined his long-term commitment to Arsenal by signing a new contract that secures his future at the club. The French defender has been a central figure in the team since the 2022/2023 season, during which the Gunners emerged as one of the most formidable sides in world football. His presence has been transformative for Arsenal’s defensive stability, a key factor in their resurgence and one of the primary reasons the club was determined to retain him.

The club’s efforts to ensure his continued stay have been rewarded, and Saliba himself has made clear that his ambitions are aligned with those of Arsenal. His desire is not merely to contribute on the pitch but to cement his place in history by helping the team win silverware.

Saliba’s Vision for Leadership

Reflecting on his growth and responsibilities, Saliba shared his perspective on what comes next in his career. Speaking via Arsenal Media, he said, “I think now I’ve played three years in the role with Arsenal. Now I’m 24, so I have a bit of experience now. I think now I’m not so young, so I have to be one of the leaders of this team and I have to be an example as well.”

His words highlight both maturity and a growing sense of accountability. Saliba is aware that his role extends beyond individual performances and that leadership on and off the pitch will be crucial as Arsenal aim to compete for major honours.

He further added, “I want to win titles, be good on the pitch and hopefully, God willing, I will become a legend here.” These comments encapsulate both his ambitions and his loyalty, reflecting a commitment to building a long-term legacy in north London.

Building a Legacy at Arsenal

Saliba is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world at present, and his trajectory suggests that legendary status at Arsenal may not be far away. The one missing element in his career so far is the collection of major trophies, something he is determined to achieve with the club.

His consistency, composure and defensive intelligence have already made him a fan favourite and an indispensable part of the team. With his future secured, the focus now shifts to ensuring Arsenal’s potential is realised on the biggest stages. Should Saliba help deliver silverware, his legacy as an Arsenal great will be firmly established.

