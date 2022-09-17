Saliba wins Arsenal’s Goal of the Month with stunning strike

William Saliba has continued his fine start to life at the Emirates after winning the club’s Goal of the Month for August.

Arsenal signed the Frenchman in 2019, but he only finally started playing for them this season after loan spells away from the Emirates.

He has been one of their standout performers so far, and the club has been delighted by his input.

He scored his first goal for the team last month in their 3-0 win against Bournemouth.

The strike came after the Cherries had defended an Arsenal free-kick, and it was so good that Oleksandr Zinchenko was in disbelief.

The club announced on its website that the former Olympique Marseille loanee’s goal got 50% of the vote for the goal of the month award.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been a breath of fresh air at Arsenal this season, and it is great that he also has goals in him.

We have some of the finest attackers in England in our squad, but it gets to a time when we might need goals from our defence and other parts of the team.

Saliba has shown that we can trust him to pop up with some from his boots.