Saliba’s absence highlights why Arsenal need to tie him down quickly

William Saliba is one player who can’t seem to stay out of the news. Recently, there has been much discussion on how his injury has harmed Arsenal’s playing and why (or when) he has to return to help Arsenal finish the season in style. Regardless, prior to his injury, two things dominated the news about him: how superb he is on the pitch and what the future holds for him.

In this piece, I’d like to talk about what the future holds for Saliba, according to French football specialist Johnson Johnson who made some claims about Saliba on Caught Offside.

Johnson believes Arsenal’s ambitions to tie down Saliba to a long-term deal will succeed, saying, “If they can get him back (from injury), he’ll be a very important player towards the end of this season and next season as well, when they’re most likely back in the Champions League.

“They’ll also no doubt be working hard to tie him down to a new contract soon to ensure he’s one of the cornerstones of this team for many years to come.”

But even so, he alludes to the fact that if Arsenal fail to convince Saliba to extend his current deal, then until it runs out, clubs will be pestering them about signing their star man, as Saliba, for his brilliance, is a wanted man. “William Saliba has been a hugely important player for Arsenal.

“There were a handful of top European clubs who were interested in him at that time; PSG were one of those, but Arsenal ended up winning that race for his signature. To this day, he still attracts a lot of interest from across Europe because he’s an elite defensive talent.”

I personally believe Saliba is at Arsenal to stay; convince me otherwise below in the comments section. Arteta’s project is too good to abandon, and as we’ve seen in the last week, an Arsenal defence without Saliba is not effective; he is the one who makes them click defensively.

Daniel O

