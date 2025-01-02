Saliba’s camp sends a response to Real Madrid after the La Liga side made enquiries

Saliba has become a key figure for the Gunners, playing a pivotal role in their resurgence under Mikel Arteta. The Frenchman is happy at Arsenal and remains focused on helping the club secure silverware. However, he has openly expressed his desire to win trophies as a measure of his success, acknowledging that it’s essential for being considered among the best defenders in the world.
This ambition may make a move to Madrid tempting for Saliba. The Spanish club has a reputation for consistently competing for—and winning—major trophies, a track record that few players can resist. Real Madrid also has a history of signing the world’s top talent, and their pursuit of a player often ends in success.
According to Mirror Football, Real Madrid has already contacted Saliba’s entourage to gauge his interest in a potential transfer. Reports suggest that the defender’s camp responded positively, which has given the Spanish side the confidence to press forward with their plans.
While Arsenal has no intention of selling their star centre-back, the Gunners are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee should Madrid formalise their interest. Saliba, who joined Arsenal from Saint-Étienne in 2019, has flourished in recent seasons, and the club views him as a cornerstone of their future.
Despite Arsenal’s determination to keep him, it’s difficult to ignore the allure of Madrid. For many players, the chance to don the famous white shirt and compete for trophies at the highest level is irresistible. If Madrid intensifies their pursuit, Arsenal fans may need to brace themselves for the possibility of losing one of their brightest stars.
For now, Saliba remains committed to Arsenal, but Real Madrid’s interest could make the upcoming summer transfer window a pivotal one for both the player and the club.
If they pay £120mn + why not
He is a very good player but still prone to lapses. Not the finished goods yet.
Would it derail us ? Not sure.. jf we win PL then no issues selling as will help strengthen and also bring in another CB
If we don’t win the PL then what’s the point in having one of the best defensive pairings if it doesn’t provide a trophy?
For me we don’t have a leader in pur defensive unit as we did with Adams and Sol Campbell. Who will be that person from our current lot or do we need to buy a great CB that will help us stop losing to the smaller clusb which are the games which keep affecting us !?
I am a huge admirer of Saliba, but clearly there is life beyond Saliba for Arsenal and we have the players to cover for him in a fit White, Timber, Tomiyasu and Califiori. Saliba’s transfer fee could be used to sign a wing back such as Fulham’s Robson as well as strengthening the attack.
Who? Saliba is probably the best CB in the World at the moment. We have good alternatives but not a real replacement.
I don’t belive in anything Spanish media close to Barcelona and RM are writing, most of it are pure nonsense.
Saliba is our Rolls Royce. What he’s doing and at his age is incredible. Selling him may not be a good idea.. He’s simply our kingpin, our lifeline. Remember what happens when he’s injured
If he wants to win the big trophies (which he does) he will be gone.
Remember though according to some Gooners trophies are now not everything lol