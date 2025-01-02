Saliba’s camp sends a response to Real Madrid after the La Liga side made enquiries

Real Madrid has reignited their long-standing interest in William Saliba, with the La Liga giants aiming to bring the Arsenal defender to the Santiago Bernabéu next season.

Saliba has become a key figure for the Gunners, playing a pivotal role in their resurgence under Mikel Arteta. The Frenchman is happy at Arsenal and remains focused on helping the club secure silverware. However, he has openly expressed his desire to win trophies as a measure of his success, acknowledging that it’s essential for being considered among the best defenders in the world.

This ambition may make a move to Madrid tempting for Saliba. The Spanish club has a reputation for consistently competing for—and winning—major trophies, a track record that few players can resist. Real Madrid also has a history of signing the world’s top talent, and their pursuit of a player often ends in success.

According to Mirror Football, Real Madrid has already contacted Saliba’s entourage to gauge his interest in a potential transfer. Reports suggest that the defender’s camp responded positively, which has given the Spanish side the confidence to press forward with their plans.

While Arsenal has no intention of selling their star centre-back, the Gunners are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee should Madrid formalise their interest. Saliba, who joined Arsenal from Saint-Étienne in 2019, has flourished in recent seasons, and the club views him as a cornerstone of their future.

Despite Arsenal’s determination to keep him, it’s difficult to ignore the allure of Madrid. For many players, the chance to don the famous white shirt and compete for trophies at the highest level is irresistible. If Madrid intensifies their pursuit, Arsenal fans may need to brace themselves for the possibility of losing one of their brightest stars.

For now, Saliba remains committed to Arsenal, but Real Madrid’s interest could make the upcoming summer transfer window a pivotal one for both the player and the club.