Saliba’s comment after being injured for France will have Arsenal worried

William Saliba’s early substitution during France’s defeat to Spain in the World Cup semifinal has raised concerns for Arsenal ahead of the new season.

The defender was forced off after only 30 minutes of the match because he could no longer continue playing through the pain he was experiencing. His withdrawal has created fresh concern over his physical condition.

Saliba injury concern grows

Saliba arrived for World Cup duty carrying a back problem that he had been managing during much of last season at Arsenal. The Gunners had hoped that he would be able to compete without making the issue worse.

The centre back had been an important part of the France team throughout the tournament, helping them dominate most opponents before their semifinal defeat against Spain. His absence was noticeable as Les Bleus were unable to produce the same level of performance.

France will now play in the third-place match, but Arsenal’s main concern is the defender’s condition as they have already started preparations for the new campaign.

The Gunners had not considered surgery as an option for Saliba in recent weeks, but that situation could now change after the latest update regarding his fitness.

Arsenal await further updates

According to the Daily Mail, Saliba said, “My back is gone, my back is gone,” while leaving the pitch to receive treatment during the match.

The comments indicate the level of discomfort he was experiencing and explain why he was unable to continue. Players of Saliba’s quality often want to remain available for their teammates, so his decision to leave the game suggests the problem was serious.

Arsenal will now focus on ensuring that Saliba receives the correct treatment and returns to full fitness before the start of the season. The timing is not ideal, with only a month remaining before competitive football resumes.

The defender has become one of Arsenal’s most important players, and the club will be eager to avoid any long-term issues. His recovery will be closely monitored as the Gunners prepare for another demanding campaign.

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