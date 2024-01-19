Saliba’s former coach insists he is one of the best in world now

William Saliba has consistently been one of the finest defenders in Europe since breaking into the Arsenal team last season.

He joined the Gunners in 2019 but spent time on loan at Saint Etienne, Nice, and Olympique Marseille before earning a spot in the Arsenal team.

In his first campaign, he significantly bolstered the Gunners’ defense, contributing to their strong performance in the Premier League, although they narrowly missed winning the title.

He has drawn comparisons to Virgil van Dijk, with some fans now arguing that he is even better than the Liverpool player.

One coach who has worked with both defenders is Claude Puel, and he insists that Saliba is one of the best in the world.

He tells The Sun:

“You see that game against Liverpool, [Saliba] was one of the best players on the pitch. He is young, but all the ability to play in top, top teams.

“I think he is one of the best in Europe, in the world, right now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know Saliba is a terrific defender, and he has proven on several occasions that he could be the best in the Premier League.

However, he cannot allow these praises to get into his head because there is much more to do to become the best in the world.

