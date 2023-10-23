Saliba’s handball was never a penalty – Let’s kick this stupid rule out of football

My fellow confused Gooners, after the penalty given to Chelsea against Arsenal, I wish to discuss the farce of what used to be known as hand ball, which worked perfectly well and without undue complication for most of football history. Until the idiot lawmakers decided, for reasons fathomable only to themselves, to turn hand ball into ball to hand, thus causing controversy after controversy and ruining games without any benefit at all to anybody, least of all to we life blood fans who keep football alive.

I have watched games regularly as most of us have, and been more and more angry at the sheer idiocy of how any player is supposed to jump to head or attack a football with both hands unnaturally clasped behind his back. The constant nonsense we are fed by TV and radio pundits who stupidly claim that “his hand was in an unnatural position” makes me want to spit with rage and frustration.

I admit to not suffering fools gladly, as many of my posts across the JA years will testify! This is sheer rubbish, as the natural place for anyone’s arm is between his shoulder and his hand and that same arm goes quite naturally into various positions when attacking the ball with either head, body or feet.

The ONLY unnatural place would if he stuck it up someone’s bloody @!#%!

Why don’t the fool lawmakers use their brains!! Perhaps those same brains are not in a “natural position” inside their skull, but stuffed in a draw somewhere within FIFA s headquarters!

These last few weeks we have watched farce after farce, as players who have not moved their hand or arm towards the ball have been unfairly penalised by penalties or sending offs for doing nothing wrong at all. For simply committing the “crime” of owning an arm on each shoulder which the ball is deflected onto by an opposing player or by a part of their own anatomy which is not an arm.

Either way the sheer injustice and rank idiocy of the supposed knowledgeable football experts, who claim to know what they are talking about rankles and festers inside me, as I HATE, LOATHE AND DETES INNOCENT PLAYERS BEING WRONGLY CONVICTED OF HANDBALL, WHEN WHAT WE ACTUALLY HAVE IS BALL TO HAND, SOMETHING THAT FOR DECADES WAS NEVER A PROBLEM!!

I watched this last weekend and last weekend too as Liverpool were cheated at Spuds and then Everton were cheated at Liverpool, both because their defender had an arm attached innocently to their shoulder, which they could not get out of the way of a split second deflected ball which happened to hit their arm.

*Note: “it hit their arm” and NOT their arm hit it!

And the last straw for me was the injustice of our own beloved team being cheated as Chelsea were awarded a VAR (UGH!!!) decided penalty at Chelsea when the ball hit Saliba’s arm. NOT his arm hit the ball, please note!!

I say enough is enough and I urge all right thinking Gooners too to say we are sick to death of this constant farce which is ruining game after game with injustice and to call loudly and clearly for the return to sanity and the return of hand ball, meaning a deliberate attempt to move arm or hand to block the ball and NOT the other way around. It is easy but for brainless law makers in footballs authorities, something easy is far too difficult to get their brains around and change back to how it worked before hand ball became ball hand.

My friends, join me please in urging all who care to go back to when hand ball meant hand to ball and not ball to hand It is ruining our beloved sport and it is blatantly unfair.

I DO NOT, AND NEVER WILL ACCEPT OBVOUS UNFAIRNESS AND STUPIDITY BY FOOTBALLS LAWMAKERS, So please join my campaign to rid our game of this menace!

Thank you for reading this “call a spade a spade” type piece.

COYG

Jon Fox