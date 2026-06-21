Saliba’s Latest Injury Admission Will Worry Arsenal Supporters

Arsenal supporters will be hoping William Saliba’s latest comments are nothing more than honest self-assessment rather than a sign of a more serious issue.

The France international has revealed that he has been managing minor injury concerns for several months, admitting he has been “gritting his teeth” through some of the biggest matches of Arsenal’s season.

Saliba is currently representing France at the 2026 World Cup and started Les Bleus’ opening 3-1 victory over Senegal alongside Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

However, speaking ahead of France’s second Group I fixture against Iraq, the Arsenal defender admitted he is not operating at full fitness.

Saliba Reveals Extent Of Fitness Concerns

According to The Standard, Saliba told reporters that he has been dealing with minor physical issues for a considerable period.

“I’ve had some minor niggles for several months,” Saliba explained.

“I’ve been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League. But the coaching staff are handling it very well.”

The 24-year-old also acknowledged that the World Cup is too important an occasion to miss.

“The World Cup comes round only once every four years, so you’ve got to grit your teeth.

“I’m not at 100 per cent, but there are plenty of players who aren’t at 100 per cent either – you can’t make excuses.”

While Saliba’s comments may concern some Arsenal supporters, there is no indication that he is carrying a serious injury, with the defender continuing to play for France.

Arsenal Will Hope Their Defensive Star Stays Fit

Saliba’s importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated.

The Frenchman was once again a key figure during the 2025/26 campaign as Mikel Arteta’s side secured their first Premier League title since 2004 and reached the Champions League final where they lost to PSG on penalties.

Across all competitions, Saliba made 50 appearances and remained one of the most consistent defenders in European football.

His partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s defence played a huge role in the club’s success, with the centre-back continuing to establish himself among the elite players in his position.

For now, France appear comfortable managing his workload during the World Cup, and Arsenal supporters will be hoping the defender can emerge from the tournament fully fit ahead of another demanding season.

The Gunners have already seen several players heavily involved in international action this summer, making fitness management a key concern as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign continue.

Are you concerned by William Saliba’s latest admission, Gooners, or is this simply part of modern football at the highest level? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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