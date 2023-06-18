Sam Allardyce chooses between Man City and Arsenal in Rice transfer battle

According to former Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce, he believes that Manchester City will outpace Arsenal in the race to secure the signing of Declan Rice during this transfer window. Despite the Gunners being widely regarded as the frontrunners, Allardyce predicts that City will ultimately prevail.

Rice, who recently achieved success in the Europa Conference League with West Ham, appears to have a preference for joining Arsenal. However, numerous elite English clubs, as well as Bayern Munich, have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring his services.

Notably, Allardyce has suggested the possibility of a potential swap deal involving Kalvin Phillips, should Rice make a move to Manchester City.

Asked who he believed could sign the midfielder, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Man City. Somebody will go back the other way.’

Tim Sherwood then said: ‘(It) won’t be Rodri.

‘Pep will give him (Phillips) a chance’, Allardyce nodded when he mentioned the former Leeds United man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice will do well at any club in the world, so we should not be surprised when he is linked with a move to the likes of City and Chelsea.

However, we just need to stay focused on what needs to be done to ensure we win the race and care less about what others are doing.

