Sam Allardyce expresses shock at Mikel Arteta’s decision

Former Bolton manager Sam Allardyce has expressed his surprise at Mikel Arteta’s decision to bench Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya.

Raya, who joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, generated controversy among some pundits, especially considering that Ramsdale had earned a reputation as one of the country’s top goalkeepers.

However, Arteta has remained steadfast in his decision, emphasising that he is not concerned about the opinions of others and believes in his choices.

Raya has been the starting goalkeeper in Arsenal’s last two matches, both of which resulted in clean sheets for the team. Nonetheless, the decision to bench Ramsdale remains unexpected, especially since Ramsdale has not shown a tendency for errors.

“I was shocked on Ramsdale getting left out to be honest with you,” Allardyce told No Tippy Tappy Football.

“I don’t know where the logic is in that. Maybe cup games you always give your goalie a game.

“You’ve got plenty of cup games at Arsenal, haven’t you, get through the rounds quite far. So you keep the goalie sharp and let him have a game or two. Switching around in the league, I don’t know whether it’s still the right thing to do.”

We have trusted the decision-making of Arteta since he joined the club as its manager and we cannot stop trusting him now.

The gaffer knows why he is replacing Ramsdale, who seems to be one of the best goalies in Europe, but time will tell if it is the right decision or not.

