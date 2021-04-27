Sam Allardyce reveals what more he wants from Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Sam Allardyce has urged Ainsley Maitland-Niles to add goals to his game as the midfielder impresses for his struggling side, West Brom.

Maitland-Niles moved to the Midland side in the last transfer window as he looked for more playing time in his preferred midfield role.

He has gotten the game time he couldn’t get at the Emirates and has been in fine form for the Baggies.

They have been getting some big points in their fight to avoid the drop, but they will need more goals and Allardyce says they would be glad if they can get some from Maitland-Niles.

The Arsenal loanee has been a very important presence in their midfield and the manager admits that he has been in fine form and gets into good positions, but he wants goals from him because that would go a long way to help their cause.

"Could we do with a goal or two from him, yes of course, we could do with sharing out the goals a little bit more in our difficult position, but keep getting the chances and opportunities by playing as well as he is playing through the midfield area," Allardyce said via Birmingham Mail.

“It will create more opportunities for him and others.”

Even if the Baggies get relegated, the England international will hope he has impressed Mikel Arteta enough to earn a regular place in the Arsenal team next season.