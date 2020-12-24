Sam Allardyce says what some of us are ashamed to say

Sam Allardyce has just made a return to the Premier League with a managerial role at West Brom, and one of his first acts is to tell Arsenal to stop kidding themselves because they are truly in a relegation scrap.

The Gunners are currently 15th on the league table with 14 points from the same number of games.

Only 4 points separate them from the relegation zone and a defeat against Chelsea this weekend may push them even further down the league table.

Arsenal fans would like to think that their team is simply struggling for form at the moment and things aren’t that bad.

But the truth remains that Arsenal are in a relegation battle and Allardyce believes that they are fighting for survival like his Baggies team.

He also said that the loss to Manchester City will not have helped their confidence.

Asked if Arsenal were the West Midlands side’s rivals at the bottom, Allardyce, told Mail Sport: ‘Absolutely. They haven’t won a Premier League game for almost double figures.

‘Getting beaten last night [Tuesday], even though not in the Premier League drains the confidence of Arsenal’s players. They will be wondering what has hit them.’