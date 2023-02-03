Sambi Lokonga is confident Vieira will make him a better player

Albert Sambi Lokongo is confident he has made the right decision after moving from Arsenal to Crystal Palace in the last transfer window.

The Belgian midfielder had struggled at the Emirates when he played, which meant he saw only a few minutes on the pitch.

After the Gunners added Jorginho to their squad, they allowed him to move to Palace on loan for the rest of the season.

At Selhurst Park, he will work under former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira and both of them spoke before he made the decision.

While discussing the transfer, he reveals he and Vieira communicated and he is confident he will thrive playing across town at another London club.

Lokonga told the Crystal Palace website: ‘I had him on the phone and it was a good opportunity to come here, to show myself and to help the boys reach their objectives.

‘He said to me ‘welcome’. He is going to push me to be a better player – I am looking forward to it.’

Sambi Lokonga really struggled at the Emirates and this move gives him a good chance to show what he can do.

Arsenal will be watching and hopes he matures enough to eliminate the mistakes in his game.

If he returns much better, he could get more playing chances at the Emirates next season.

