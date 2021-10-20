Sambi Lokonga names one Arsenal player everyone should emulate

Albert Sambi Lokonga has called on his Arsenal teammates to adopt the mentality of Alexandre Lacazette after the Frenchman helped the Gunners to play out a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Lacazette would be out of a contract at the end of this season and has struggled to play for the Gunners in this campaign.

However, the Frenchman came off the bench to score the last goal of the game when Palace thought they had won it.

Apart from the goal, when he entered the game, he added urgency to Arsenal’s play and they played like they wanted to earn something from the match.

This is the type of urgency that the Gunners will need for the rest of this campaign if they are serious about becoming a top English club again.

Albert praised Laca for his energy and mentality and says they are exactly what every other teammate needs to help the club achieve its aims.

‘I think apart from the goal we didn’t do well in terms of quality, simple things,’ said Lokonga as quoted by Metro Sport.

‘So it is difficult to say that we started the game well because we only had the goal. I think after the [opening] goal we relaxed too much because we had to look for the second goal, we had to put more pressure on them and we didn’t.

‘I think Lacazette did well today. He backed me, he backed the team. I think when we come on we have to bring this mentality that Lacazette did.

‘I think he brought fire when he came on and that’s what we need to try to do every time somebody comes on.’