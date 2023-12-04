Sambi Lokonga’s brother backs him to shine when he returns from injury

Sambi Lokonga has spent the last year away from Arsenal on loan at two different clubs.

The Belgian did not join the Gunners as a popular signing, but Mikel Arteta has a track record of signing relatively unknown players and transforming them into solid performers.

Fans were hopeful that Lokonga would meet expectations at the club, but the midfielder has fallen below par since he joined Arsenal.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace and failed to impress, prompting the Gunners to send him out on loan again to Luton Town in the current campaign.

He started the season as a key player for them, but an injury has deprived him of the chance to play several games for the club in the last few weeks.

His brother, Paul-José Mpoku, has now commented on his predicament and insists there are doubts about whether he is a quality player who will make it.

He told Het Nieuwsblad, as relayed by Voetbal Primeur: This season he had no real preparation and injured himself very quickly at Luton. You learn from that too. As far as I’m concerned, it’s not a question of quality. I hope he gets fit again, can play matches and get back to the national team. He has the level for that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has not met expectations since we signed him and it is hard to think he has a future at the club.

We have several other midfielders doing well for the team now, so he will have to find a new home when he returns in the summer.

