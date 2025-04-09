“Same energy in Madrid,” Bukayo Saka sends a message to Arsenal’s fans

Bukayo Saka has urged caution despite Arsenal’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash. While the win has placed Mikel Arteta’s side in a commanding position, the England international insists the tie is far from over.

When the quarter-final draw was made, many observers predicted a straightforward progression for Real Madrid, widely regarded as the most successful club in the competition’s history. However, Arsenal approached the match with belief and determination, buoyed by the unwavering support of their home crowd at the Emirates Stadium. The energy and atmosphere created by the fans inspired the players, who delivered a performance full of composure, intensity, and quality.

The result has sent shockwaves across Europe and sparked a wave of optimism among Arsenal supporters, many of whom now believe their team is on the verge of securing a place in the semi-finals. Yet, despite the advantage, Saka has made it clear that there is still a significant challenge ahead.

Taking to Instagram after the match, the forward wrote: “We asked and you gave us everything, thank you! Same energy in Madrid, job’s not finished!”

Saka’s comments serve as a reminder that, in the Champions League, nothing can be taken for granted — particularly when facing a club of Madrid’s stature. The Spanish side have a long-standing reputation for staging dramatic comebacks, and Arsenal will be well aware that they must remain fully focused and disciplined heading into the second leg.

The return fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu is expected to be a hostile affair, with Madrid’s fans likely to create an intense atmosphere designed to unsettle the visitors. Arsenal’s players will need to show maturity and resilience to manage the pressure and protect their advantage.

While the first-leg victory was a significant achievement, Arsenal’s journey in this competition is far from complete. As Saka rightly points out, there is still work to be done — and the true test lies ahead in Madrid.