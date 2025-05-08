Same Story, Different Season – Arsenal’s Pain Under Pressure

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta arrives at the stadium for the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Well, lovely Arsenal people… we’re out of the Champions League. And once again, we went out with a whimper.

Don’t get me wrong—we started the game well. But here’s the difference: PSG started well at the Emirates and scored. We didn’t.

Yes, Donnarumma made some great saves. But what if we had a proper striker? (More on that later.)

I felt the players gave everything, but once again, the manager didn’t help. Why did we play the full-strength XI against Bournemouth?

We lacked legs in Paris and, as we’ve seen all season, we don’t have a bench. So why risk Saka, Martinelli, and Rice in a league game that didn’t matter?

Why don’t we have a bench? Who built this squad?

I don’t think Zinchenko, Nwaneri or Sterling would’ve made the difference—but why not try something? Throw the kitchen sink at it. Show that you’ll do anything to win.

We had three left-backs on the bench: one is actually a centre-back, one’s a midfielder, and Tierney – who could have helped with crosses – but who’s there to finish them?

We’re chasing the tie and wasting time on throw-ins. Partey channeling Rory Delap. Arteta going full Tony Pulis (minus the hat). Is this what five years of progress looks like?

Saka was here before Arteta, and he’s still our only top forward.

In five years—ten transfer windows—how is that possible?

Let’s not forget Villarreal, Olympiacos, Sporting, Bayern… another European letdown to add to the list.

Arteta isn’t a good man-manager.

How are we expected to believe in the bench when our captain is having a nightmare and Nwaneri can’t get on the pitch?

Zinchenko’s not good enough. So sell him.

And again—who built this squad?

Saka, Gabriel, Kai—hamstring injuries. Why? Because they never get a rest. Timber rushed back. Ben White falling off a cliff.

We ditched Auba for being “too difficult.” Now we’ve got soft players coached like robots—and we got found out.

PSG scored from cutbacks and shots. We take neither.

Arteta talks about “magic moments” but gets rid of every player capable of delivering one – or coaches the spark out of them.

I’m sick of the excuses. Which “phase” are we in now?

When Saliba goes to Madrid, are we rebuilding again? If so, I’m done.

I want someone with a winning pedigree. Someone who makes changes. Someone who signs proper forwards.

We avoid big personalities because Arteta can’t manage them. I’m not convinced Berta will change anything—he feels like just another mask appointment.

What top club gives a manager five years and £700 million with zero trophies and keeps him?

We threw the season in the summer. The transfer window was a disaster. Now we need another £200 million to “fix” a squad we were told was ready to win.

Honestly, yesterday was the first time I wasn’t even angry. I just expected it.

This manager always produces stinkers under pressure.

Last year it was: wait until next season.

Now what? Wait again?

Enough’s enough.

Arteta Out.