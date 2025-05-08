Same Story, Different Season – Arsenal’s Pain Under Pressure

Well, lovely Arsenal people… we’re out of the Champions League. And once again, we went out with a whimper.
Don’t get me wrong—we started the game well. But here’s the difference: PSG started well at the Emirates and scored. We didn’t.
Yes, Donnarumma made some great saves. But what if we had a proper striker? (More on that later.)
I felt the players gave everything, but once again, the manager didn’t help. Why did we play the full-strength XI against Bournemouth?
We lacked legs in Paris and, as we’ve seen all season, we don’t have a bench. So why risk Saka, Martinelli, and Rice in a league game that didn’t matter?
Why don’t we have a bench? Who built this squad?
I don’t think Zinchenko, Nwaneri or Sterling would’ve made the difference—but why not try something? Throw the kitchen sink at it. Show that you’ll do anything to win.
We had three left-backs on the bench: one is actually a centre-back, one’s a midfielder, and Tierney – who could have helped with crosses – but who’s there to finish them?
We’re chasing the tie and wasting time on throw-ins. Partey channeling Rory Delap. Arteta going full Tony Pulis (minus the hat). Is this what five years of progress looks like?
Saka was here before Arteta, and he’s still our only top forward.
In five years—ten transfer windows—how is that possible?
Let’s not forget Villarreal, Olympiacos, Sporting, Bayern… another European letdown to add to the list.
Arteta isn’t a good man-manager.
How are we expected to believe in the bench when our captain is having a nightmare and Nwaneri can’t get on the pitch?
Zinchenko’s not good enough. So sell him.
And again—who built this squad?
Saka, Gabriel, Kai—hamstring injuries. Why? Because they never get a rest. Timber rushed back. Ben White falling off a cliff.
We ditched Auba for being “too difficult.” Now we’ve got soft players coached like robots—and we got found out.
PSG scored from cutbacks and shots. We take neither.
Arteta talks about “magic moments” but gets rid of every player capable of delivering one – or coaches the spark out of them.
I’m sick of the excuses. Which “phase” are we in now?
When Saliba goes to Madrid, are we rebuilding again? If so, I’m done.
I want someone with a winning pedigree. Someone who makes changes. Someone who signs proper forwards.
We avoid big personalities because Arteta can’t manage them. I’m not convinced Berta will change anything—he feels like just another mask appointment.
What top club gives a manager five years and £700 million with zero trophies and keeps him?
We threw the season in the summer. The transfer window was a disaster. Now we need another £200 million to “fix” a squad we were told was ready to win.
Honestly, yesterday was the first time I wasn’t even angry. I just expected it.
This manager always produces stinkers under pressure.
Last year it was: wait until next season.
Now what? Wait again?
Enough’s enough.
Arteta Out.
An unhappy Arsenal Fan
🤞Arteta DOESN’T think Willian has had a good season at Fulham, Sterling has more to offer, Vierra deserves another chance, Kiwior can replace Saliba or Jesus can still be our striker.
Arteta has taken us as far as he can. No striker in 4 years, no real attacker close to Saka’s level even. Meanwhile we continue collecting LB’s and GK’s, rinse and repeat tactics.
At what point are hard questions asked? At what point does Arteta get the hot seat?
We spent 800 million to get back to the top 4, which many people mocked Wenger for being not enough. Yet it is under Arteta?
Have we lowered standards?
Apologies but I’m struggling to understand this comment, are you saying Wenger was better? Cause he wasn’t, he was in fact just as inflexible and stubborn as Arteta.
Or are you saying we used to have higher standards? Cause we hadn’t ever since the Americans took over, all they care about is maximising revenues.
Yes Arsene Wenger was better then Mikel Arteta lol
I defend both in terms of who they have to work for but there are things Arteta has done that Mr Wenger would never have done
Like benching Arshavin and destroying his career?
Kinda similar to benching Ozil and destroying his career if you ask me 😂
Meanwhile Emery is getting productivity out of Rashford and Asensio when everyone else thought they’re washed
No because under Mr Wenger Ozil won 3 FA Cups , played for a team regularly in the CL and who finished 2nd in the Prem
Asharvin equally played in a team that always finished top 4 at a time we were selling our best players to pay off debt
Ozil under Arteta?…….paid to sit at while we finished in our worse position for quarter of a century!
So I’ll ask again are saying Arteta is better then ……Arsene Wenger
Say it outloud lol
It is the totality of Wenger’s work that puts him ahead of Arteta it’s not his handling of players like Ozil. Wenger’s management of Ozil was highly questionable in Ozil’s later seasons. Despite being technically gifted Ozil became a symbol of the lack of overall effectiveness of a traditional number 10 whose job was almost confined to being creative. Creating a goal whilst the opponent is scoring 3 at the other end really doesn’t help your team in the end.
It’s all very well to blame Arteta but we were already on a slide when he became manager. People are now conveniently forgetting how Emery was changing formations from game to game but we couldn’t get results or any kind of consistency before he left.
Disagree mate
Wenger showed you can win trophies and finish top 4 with Ozil ( unfortunately that was the target )
Arteta paid him to sit at home while we finished 8th
Then did the same to Aubameuang when we finished 5th
Mr Wenger would never have done that
How many players do you recall Mr Wenger paying to sit at home or paying to rip up contracts ( Willian , Pepe , Bellerain, Sokertis , Mustafi , Kolasniac )
Can’t even believe we are making this comparison
Wenger didn’t bin a team that had won trophies. He made it better and turned it around within a matter of months. Wenger also built a team, that actually won the league. He FAILED with the best team in Europe at the time but that’s another story. He didn’t need 5 or 6 or 7 phases, he used what he had and improved. Big difference!!!!
Dan,
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t we win trophy’s under Wenger. I could be wrong, could you put me right please.🙄
The biggest issue with our fanbase mate is we think our players / managers are better then reality
Your never hear me say Arteta out but the fact even one goober think he’s better then the most successful manager in our history tells me what a genius business model the Koronke Family have
They have manipulated fans to think this is okay
In other words Dan,
The standards at the club appear to have dropped, and there are fans who are more than willing to accept this standard. 👍
Yeah in any business it starts at the top doesn’t it
So who is the person who says enough !
Who says this is the line and we don’t fall below it ?
Low how Man City responded in January and you know how they will respond
That is why where everyone was mocking Real Madrid ( cemmentery of talents ,etc ) I said but as a club look how they will react to one year without the CL / LA Liga
Its a culture problem
What’s the answer though ?
Actually, your claim about manipulation is highly dubious. If one gooner believes Arteta is better than Wenger that’s their opinion. It probably has nothing to do with the business model but their views about the improvements Arteta has made to the club and the team.
It is also worth asking whether anyone has actually said that Arteta is better than Wenger. Or are certain views being misrepresented to suit an agenda?
It’s not an opinion it’s factually true that Mr Wenger was more successful then Mikel Arteta !
If you feel like that being misrepresented why are you challenging it ?
Why not just say yeah Mr Wenger was more successful
I agree, but football has changed a lot in two decades, and I doubt that our great Wenger teams would have been competitive today. Winning the league nowadays it’s more challenging than two decades ago. In addition, Wenger arrived to a club that won the league in 89 and 91 and was in much better conditions than our 2019 version.
But Arteta hasn’t won the league so I don’t get the comparison ?
It’s an insult to our greatest ever manager to even compare
It’s not an insult to compare because you can compare whatever you want. In this case Wenger has much better results. But we have only dominated the league once and it was in the 30s when Herbert Chapman was our manager.
Wenger was factually more successful
That would probably be down to the fact that the great Herbert Chapman died prematurely from pneumonia after attending 3 games in 3 days.
I don’t get your point that’s like saying If Slott now dies we give him the next few titles lol
In 9 years Chapman won 3 trophies
Wenger in 9 years won 7 lol
He’s literally more successful
This is all utterly ludicrous
It absolutely cannot be based on like for like as of now. To be able to do it, Arteta would have to be manager for long enough to either overtake AW or be in a position after X number of years never to beat his record
I love Wenger and don’t understand this discussion at all. My point is and was that Arsenal has only dominated the league in the 30’s when Herbert Chapman was our manager.
Or you just compare Arteta first 6 seasons to Mr Wenger and say who won more trophies and highest / lowest league positions ?
Or wengers last 6 years
I’m not the one making comparisons by the way
I was simply asked do I think Mr Wenger was better ?
Well winning 2 league titles in 9 years isn’t dominating
Wenger could then say from 98-2005 he too won 7 trophies so that’s equality a period of dominance
Of course you don’t get the point, as you don’t understand what the great Herbert Chapman had to do. When he became our manager in 1925, we had been in Division 1 for 5 years, and the previous two seasons we had been battling against relegation. He had to rebuild the club. Slott, on becoming the Head Coach of Liverpool, didn’t have to rebuild the club, as they had already been challenging for honours and had won trophies under Klopp.
Try learning about the history of our club.
Sorry, nobody at home or just practicing your monologue?
Yeah but factually Mr Wenger was more successful
You not liking that has zero bearing
If the quiz question was who won more In 9 years it’s Mr Wenger
You putting your hand up saying …..well I don’t like that answer doesn’t matter
More or less three teams have dominated the league since the 70s. Liverpool, ManUnited and ManCity. We dominated the league in the 30s. Despite our shortcomings I’m a proud Arsenal fan in good and bad. COYG
David, it would be interesting if Dan could name anyone who has said Mikel is better than Arsene, as I don’t recall reading that.
I do agree with Dan regarding the likes of Ozil etc, while Reggie s point about Arsene actually improving what he inherited is also a very good comparison regarding the two managers.
However, I’ve come to realize that comparing the two is a complete waste of time and effort, as football itself has moved on and I doubt the likes of Ozil, brilliant a player as he was, would would be effective today… would Arsene be as effective?
You bet your bottom dollar he would be!!
Someone asked Ken
are you saying Wenger was better? Cause he wasn’t, he was in fact just as inflexible and stubborn as Arteta.’
I simply said yes he’s the most successful manager in our history and for some reason that’s not allowed lol.
Just for the gang who don’t recall reading that or course lol
I think Arteta should go even if we had won the champions league. Arsenal had quite visibly hit a hard ceiling under him.
He’s at a point where not only he has replaced Emery’s signings, he has also replaced his own signings and still can’t win anything.
Even more damning, is that the quality of the football is not good, it’s incredibly boring. At this stage of the season, I look more forward to watching Crystal Palace and Fullham highlights than I do Arsenal.
I do agree football has been poor this season forcing the Emirates atmosphere to go back to the dark days ( bar a few big games)
We lost to a better team, with better players in most positions. It was our third semifinal in the CL and we have played overall a good tournament. Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe and we have potential to get better. We are competing with clubs with more resources than us, and some of them are definitely bending the rules. I hope that we will win a big trophy soon, not for me but all of you with unrealistic expectations. I have realised that we are competing in an unfair business dominated by a few strong super clubs, and we have never been among them. The good thing is that we are very close, and haven’t been closer since 2005. 🔴⚪️
13 points is close ?
No not all, but could there be obvious reasons?
Did you say that in January when we didn’t help replace the injuries or were you saying it would be okay ?
I accept that we aren’t perfect like you, Dan. I agree that we should have done much more in January, but losing Edu might be a factor. I don’t have all details but they have had their reasons, like it or not…
Dan,have you considered FFP, PSR and the £320m that the club owe Kroenke for the reason we never signed anyone in January ?
This is the 3rd time I’ve asked this question. You didn’t answer the previous 2 times. Any chance of answering this time ?
He can’t answer it because it’s doesn’t fit his narrative…
Because it’s not a question really is it ?
Have I considered it yes lol
Does that make me forgive a billionaire owner who has had serious power for nearly two decades seeing the club I love regress
In Josh own words only trophies should be seen as a success
In our managers own words don’t accept 2nd
Then consider in that period shirts and tickets have gone up
So call it a narrative/ an agenda , whatever
It’s a disgrace that he’s manipulated fans like you a day after we go another season without a trophy ( as we all get emails to renewl our membership) to defend him
In any other business mate if it fails the responsibility stops with the owner
The sad part is you attack the fan who wants Arsenal to be so much more and don’t see you defend the man who is taking your money
Which one do you think hurt more last night ?
So Dan, did FFP, PSR and the £320m owed to Kroenke stop us buying a player in January ?
No
Based on so many metrics mate Arsenal have lots of money and could have afforded someone
Even if it were a loan
And I just checked mate ( and I’m happy to paste them in ) no where in January when talking about Watkins , Transfer window do you say …….Arsenal can’t afford to buy anyone
You even say Osminhan could be on the move ?
Thanks for answering my questions at the 4th attempt.
Strange that you say no, as I read somewhere at the end of last month that PSR and the millions of £s owed to Kroenke did in fact play a part in us not buying a player in January.
As for me posting that Osimhen could be on the move, yes I did. Did I say we should sign him ?
No we are a very rich club
PSRN rules means in a 3 year period you can make quite a big loss
Just think the revenue we got for being in the CL , the wage bill slashed , the net spend of the last two windows being what ……20 million
If your saying we then didn’t have the money to even get a loan but Aston Villa did ! Then our owners are even worse lol
Yet of course we were able to give Arteta a pay rise
Exactly DP. He just comes out with a load of waffle.
Do you notice ( and Admin will ) that I can make my arguments based on football
I don’t name people, get personal or gang up
I said in January lack of activity would cost us everything and could potentially haunt Arteta forever
What you cant stand mate is im correct
If your happy with these owners then great
My brother in Arsenal, we have our fair share of rules within the past decade, no point pretending our books are clean.
And since Arteta took charge we have spent more money in transfers than almost any other club in Europe.
We ARE one of the unfair clubs, with no real trophy to show for it
We have broken*
You’re correct Didrik, most CL winning teams have four maybe five world class players. How many do we have? 2/3 possibly.
Totally agree with you Jax. Tuesday I was thinking about how to win against Barca, I think we would have been struggling big time against them, perhaps next year 🙂
I’m sad about our league performance but overall we have had a decent season.
Agreed on your last paragraph but that will mostly fall on deaf ears
I agree, but we must try to have a perspective and not be too immature.
How???
Man City are literally going to finish above us and more than likely win the FA cup and everyone is blasting them for having an awful season.
Why are Arsenal and Arteta escaping criticism when they’ve been rubbish for the entire season?
Why don’t you deal in facts in the here and now, especially as you have entered the conversation? Until it happens then you are guessing
Yes I agree, all teams reaching the semifinals of the CL are rubbish. All the real quality teams avoided to be qualified..