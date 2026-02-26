Sami Khedira names his favourites for the Champions League

Because they won all their league phase matches, many observers regard Arsenal as the team to beat in the Champions League ahead of the round of 16.

Mikel Arteta’s side is enjoying an outstanding season and could yet complete a remarkable quadruple if they maintain their current level of performance. Their flawless record in the league phase has strengthened the perception that they are the standout team in the competition so far.

However, the Gunners are fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead. The knockout stages traditionally present a different test, and complacency could prove costly. The intensity and tactical demands increase significantly once the draw is made, and every detail becomes decisive.

Knockout stage presents new test

Recent history underlines the dangers of overconfidence. Liverpool topped the league phase last term but were eliminated at the round of 16 stage, demonstrating how quickly fortunes can change in European competition. Arsenal will therefore recognise that their impressive early form guarantees nothing once the ties become two-legged contests.

Several European heavyweights remain in the tournament, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. The presence of such experienced sides ensures that the path to the final will be demanding regardless of the draw.

Khedira backs Bayern over Arsenal

Despite Arsenal’s strong position, Sami Khedira believes Bayern Munich are best placed to lift the trophy. Speaking via the Metro, he said:

‘For me, it will be crucial that Bayern Munich go into the knockout phase reasonably rested.

‘But the most important thing in this crucial phase will be that their spine, their absolute top players and game-changers, are healthy and fit, especially mentally.

‘Then, for me, they are the absolute number one, even ahead of Arsenal.’

His comments reflect the respect Bayern continue to command in European competition, even as Arsenal seek to translate their impressive league phase form into sustained success in the knockout rounds.