Sampdoria chief snipes at Granit Xhaka whilst offering star to Roma

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has claimed that Mikkel Damsgaard is better than Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as he offers him to Roma.

The Swiss international was one of the standout stars of Euro 2020 amidst public interest from the Giallorossi, with new manager Jose Mourinho named as a fan of his talents.

Xhaka’s move to Roma seemingly broke down in recent weeks however, and he is now expected to sign a new contract in North London, meanwhile Sampdoria’s Ferrero claims that he has the answer for Mourinho.

Another of the standout stars from the European Championships was Mikkel Damsgaard, the player to score the only free kick of the entire tournament as he helped his Denmark side to reach the semi-final stages, and his club president claims he is the answer to Roma’s issues.

“Damsgaard is the player Roma need,” Football.London quotes Ferrero as saying to Corriere Dello sport.

“If they call me up we can talk about it and find an agreement. He’s better than Xhaka.

“Damsgaard is a quality player, he can even play in front of the defense. So let’s get together, all I’m waiting for is a phone call and we can find a solution. Xhaka’s not coming to Roma, so they’re still missing a player in the middle of the pitch.”

He added: “I want him to go to Roma. I am a Romanista and Damsgaard would be a great reinforcement.”

Damsgaard certainly is a talent, but he has spent much of his recent outings on the left-wing, although there is no doubting his talent.

With Arsenal on the lookout for an attacking midfielder, I’d be a little disappointed if we wasn’t considering his arrival although we clearly have other ideas at present, and I think he would be a great addition to our squad, although I wouldn’t be looking to drop him back into central midfield personally.

Patrick