Samuel Chukwueze reveals how Arsenal missed the chance to sign him

Samuel Chukwueze has been a transfer target for Arsenal in the last few seasons. However, it has now emerged that he could have joined them before he became a top player at Villareal.

The Nigerian was in fine form for his country at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2015 and several clubs wanted to add him to their squad.

Arsenal was among his suitors and the Gunners held talks with his academy back in Nigeria over signing him when he turned 18.

However, with Arsene Wenger as their gaffer then, Arsenal could not reach an agreement with them.

They shopped him around and Villarreal agreed to add the attacker to their U19 side when he turned 18.

Speaking about the failed move to England, Chukwueze tells El Periodico Mediterraneo:

“From the [2015 U17] World Cup I went to Arsenal to sign a contract, but it got complicated because they didn’t reach an agreement with my academy.

“I went through Salzburg and Porto before being lucky enough to come to Villarreal. And I signed a pre-contract at the age of 17.

“They told me that I had to return at the age of 18 before signing the final contract as a professional. I said: ‘Okay, no problem’. I returned to Nigeria and started training with my academy again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have unearthed several talented youngsters in our history, but some have also slipped through our hands, including Chukwueze.

However, we do not have to regret it because he may have been a flop in London if we had signed him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids