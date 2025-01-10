San Diego Wave boss on why former Arsenal Women coach Eidevall is their man for the job

Though many Gooners expected him to be sacked, Jonas Eidevall shocked everyone by opting to resign from his role as the Arsenal Women boss last October. After a less-than-perfect start to the season, the Swedish coach ended his three-year tenure as the Gunners’ head coach.

Interestingly, his departure caught our Gunners off guard, as they had no clear idea who would replace him. Renee Slegers, Jonas’ assistant head coach, stepped up as the interim boss, and she has been revolutionary – 11 games unbeaten with 10 wins and a draw. Many expect her to be unveiled as the next Arsenal Women manager (that’s what every Gooner is anticipating or hoping for at least!).

Three months later, while Arsenal continue to search for their next head coach, Jonas has landed his next job. The ex-Arsenal Women head coach has been hired by San Diego Wave as their new head coach, replacing ex-Gunner Casey Stoney at the NWSL side.

Wave’s sporting director and general manager, Camille Ashton, has opened up about pursuing the ex-Arsenal Women manager. Ashton stated that Jonas Eidevall wasn’t in the picture when they started the managerial search in the summer, but once he became available, they couldn’t resist going for him.

“We did a pretty extensive head coach search that started last summer,” Ashton said as per SI. “Jonas was not part of the picture at that point because he was unavailable, but we continued, and when things changed, he became an option to us immediately.”

As for why they chose Jonas, she added, “Tactical expertise, a focus on high-performing environments, understanding what it takes to be successful, and developing players.”

At Arsenal, we have great memories with Jonas Eidevall, and though it didn’t end well, we hope he finds success in the NWSL. His bold step of leaving needs to be commended; he really helped us get a fresh start, and the squad has regrouped and competed as they should under Renee Slegers.

We are happy to wish Jonas all the best for the future. What are your thoughts?

Michelle M

