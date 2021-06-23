Sancho sends positive message to Saka despite Arsenal star benching him

Jadon Sancho has revealed that he is delighted for Arsenal attacker, Bukayo Saka even though he was benched for the latter to play for England against the Czech Republic.

The Three Lions has an abundance of talent in their Euro 2020 squad and Gareth Southgate has had to keep the likes of Sancho on the bench for much of the matches.

After England secured their passage into the next round of the competition before the final group game of the season, Southgate was expected to ring the changes to his squad selection against the Czechs and he did.

One of the players the English fans expected to start was Sancho, but the Borussia Dortmund man was benched while Saka started.

The Arsenal attacker gave a fine performance that was so good he won the Man of the Match award to present Southgate a selection headache ahead of their upcoming games.

Saka’s performance drew a lot of praise from fans, pundits and fellow players and one of them is Sancho.

He took to his Instagram story to share a post of the Arsenal man holding his MOTM award and captioned it: ‘Too happy for this guy, took his opportunity like I told him to!’

Accompanying his words with clapping and love heart emojis. ‘Family.’