Sandro backs Tottenham defenders to silence Gyokeres

Arsenal approach the weekend with confidence in the work rate and commitment of Viktor Gyokeres, who has earned admiration for his relentless style of play. Former Tottenham man Sandro is among those who appreciate the striker’s qualities, describing the Swede as a hardworking forward capable of troubling any defence. Gyokeres has not been scoring as freely as he did during his time at Sporting Clube in the last two seasons, yet his contribution to Arsenal has remained highly valuable. Each time the Gunners play, he impresses with his intensity, his pressing and his willingness to run directly at defenders, attributes that make him an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Sandro’s View on Gyokeres

Despite the slight dip in goalscoring output, Gyokeres continues to produce performances that underline his reliability. Arsenal benefit not only from his aggression in attack but also from his defensive work, as he consistently leads the press from the front. These qualities are essential for the team, particularly in a fixture as important as the one against Tottenham. If selected to start, he is expected to cause problems for the opposition defence. The Lilywhites have enjoyed ample preparation time to analyse the threats Arsenal may present, and their response will be closely observed. While Tottenham will not place all their focus solely on the Swede, Sandro believes his former club possess the defensive strength to limit Gyokeres if they execute their plan well.

Confidence in Spurs’ Defence

Offering his assessment as cited by Metro Sports, Sandro said, ‘Gyokeres will be fit for this game. Gyokeres is a player who works very, very hard for the team. I saw him here in Portugal and he can run! He can run, he will give everything for the team.’ He added, ‘But I think Romero is an intelligent defender, he is strong, and he is a winner. Van de Ven is fast enough to control him, fast enough to control him in the deep.’

These remarks reflect both respect for Gyokeres and confidence in Tottenham’s defensive capabilities. How the battle unfolds will be one of the defining elements of the match.

