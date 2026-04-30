Sandro Tonali hands Arsenal a huge boost with key decision on his future

Arsenal continue to monitor Sandro Tonali as they explore the possibility of signing him from Newcastle United at the end of the season. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their midfield and view the Italian as a player who could significantly enhance their options.

Newcastle maintain that Tonali is not for sale, and the midfielder is understood to be content at the club. However, there remains a belief that he would not dismiss the opportunity to join a bigger side should such a move present itself in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal maintains a strong interest

This situation has encouraged Arsenal to keep a close watch on developments, although they are not alone in their admiration. Other leading clubs are also interested, including Serie A side Juventus, who reportedly regard Tonali as a priority target.

Juventus are believed to be considering an approach to bring him back to Italy, which could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit. If Tonali were to express a desire to leave Newcastle, the club could face a difficult task in preventing a transfer, particularly given the level of interest in his services.

Despite this, some indications may favour Arsenal’s position. The midfielder’s preference regarding his immediate future could play a decisive role in determining where he plays next season.

Player preference could be decisive

As reported by The Sun, Tonali has expressed a desire to remain in the Premier League for the next campaign. This suggests that even if he departs Newcastle, he is unlikely to consider a return to Italy at this stage of his career.

The report indicates that Tonali believes he still has much to offer in English football and is keen to continue competing at that level. Such a stance would naturally strengthen Arsenal’s chances if they decide to formalise their interest with an offer.

For Arsenal, this development is encouraging as they assess their summer strategy. Adding a player of Tonali’s quality could significantly improve their midfield balance and depth.

While Newcastle’s position remains firm for now, the coming months may prove crucial. Should circumstances change, Arsenal could be well placed to act, particularly if the player remains committed to continuing his career in the Premier League.